Bomb Threat On Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight At Delhi Airport Turns Out To Be A Hoax

A bomb threat was reported in the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi airport on Friday, August 18. Upon thorough inspection by the Delhi police and CISF it turned out that the threat was a hoax call. The GMR contact centre got a call about a bomb aboard the aeroplane.All the passengers were successfully disembarked from the flight, which was supposed to take off at 7:30 in the morning. The CISF and Delhi police, after thorough check of the aircraft inside and out, said that no suspicious item has been found in the Delhi Vistara flight.

A Vistara spokesperson, in a statement, said: "We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.”

Around 7:30 am on Friday, an unknown individual called the airport's contact line and claimed that "three bombs have been kept in flight no. UK971 parked at gate no. 42 and they will explode in an hour." Official sources disclosed that the call was immediately disconnected, news agency PTI reported.

According to them, anti-sabotage inspections were conducted in an isolation bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

However, according to police, the search has ended and nothing unusual has been discovered. The Pune-bound flight was scheduled to take off at 8:30 am.

"A case is being registered and further investigation is underway," sources told PTI.