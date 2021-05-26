Bombay HC Adjourns Maha Govt Plea Hearing Against CBI Probe Into Anil Deshmukh To June 8

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla adjourned the Maharashtra govt's plea challenging two paras in CBI's FIR against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the alleged corruption case till June 8. The Court has also asked CBI to not take action on the state govt till the next hearing in HC. The MVA govt has challenged two paragraphs in the CBI's FIR which allege his involvement with Sachin Vaze's reinstatement and his knowledge of 'Police transfers'. The plea alleges that the FIR 'destabilised the govt'.

Bombay HC adjourns hearing to June 8

Bombay High Court adjourns till 8th June, the Maharashtra state govt's plea challenging 2 paragraphs of CBI FIR in Anil Deshmukh alleged corruption case. The Court has also asked CBI to not take action (seeking documents from State govt ) till the next hearing in HC. pic.twitter.com/u1NyAWy0H0 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

State govt moves HC against CBI's FIR

After a 15-day preliminary probe, the CBI stated in its FIR that Deshmukh was aware of the reinstatement of ex-API Sachin Vaze and the sensitive & sensational cases were given to him. Moreover, it stated that Deshmukh and others exercised "undue influence" over the transfer and postings of police officers, which was alleged by Singh and senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla. Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. It has also ordered a probe into illegal phone tapping and the confidential report leak which alleged police postings racket.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.

Meanwhile, Singh has cited Rashmi Skhula's report in which alleged that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she demanded a probe into it. Shukla's allegations has been denied by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte who has accused her of leaking the "top secret" letter.