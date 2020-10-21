Bombay HC Allows Jain Temples To Reopen Dining Halls During Ayambil Oli Tap For 9 Days

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed select Jain temples in Maharashtra to reopen their dining halls from October 23-31 to perform the ritual of Ayambil Oli Tap. Shree Trustee Atma Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust and Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust had moved the HC as they were aggrieved by the decision of the Maharashtra government to not open religious places for the public. During the period of Ayambil Oli Tap, Jains observe fast by having only one meal in the day i.e vegetarian boiled food without any ingredients such as ghee, oil, sugar, spices, milk, fruits, etc.

Maintaining that it is practically impossible for devotees to prepare the special food at their residence, the petitioners said that the temples hire cooks for this purpose. Highlighting that this food is served in the dining halls of Jain temples ranging from 1000-5000 sq. feet. they argued that the community not being allowed to perform this ritual would amount to "grave discrimination". On the other hand, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni opposed the plea citing that the same will cause the congregation of people.

HC imposes conditions

While acknowledging that it had no intention of interfering with the Maharashtra government's decision to lift the lockdown gradually, the bench comprising Justices VG Bisht and SJ Kathawalla pointed out that the petitioners did not want to congregate by way of a procession. The HC ruled that it is possible for devotees of the Jain community to perform the ritual of Ayambil Tap by maintaining social distancing norms and following SOPs. For instance, it specified that the dining halls will remain open on the 9 days between 10 am to 3 pm with only 40 devotees allowed per hour.

The trustees of the Jain temples have been directed to serve boiled water to the people instead of bottled water. After 3 pm, the dining halls will be cleaned and closed by 4 pm. Moreover, no devotee shall be permitted to enter the inner portions of the temple at any point in time. The respective temple managements have been asked to ensure the fulfillment of these conditions. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

