In a setback for ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Bombay High Court on Friday, allowed the PMLA adjudicating authority to pass orders to attach his properties. However, the HC also directed that no coercive action can be taken till January 10 even if the adjudicating authority passes such an order. The court was hearing Anil Deshmukh's wife - Aarti Deshmukh's - petition challenging the ED's provisional attachment of assets worth Rs 4.2 crores. The 72-year-old NCP leader is still in judicial custody in connection to the PMLA case.

Bombay HC allows attachment of Deshmukh properties

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate raised a grievance before the Bombay High Court that it was not heard before the order was passed by the HC restraining the adjudicating authority from deciding on the provisional attachment of assets of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The HC had restrained the adjudicating authority from passing a final order till further directions. A division bench headed by Justice G S Patel had, however, permitted the authority to complete its hearing and posted the petition for hearing in January 2022.

In the plea, Aarti Deshmukh had claimed the composition of the adjudicating authority under the PMLA was improper. The authority is supposed to include a chairperson and two members, one of whom has to be mandatorily from law background. At present, the authority comprises just a single member who is not from the law background.

ED has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the PMLA. ED can provisionally attach assets considered to be proceeds of money laundering for 30 days and an adjucating authority either confirms of declines it. Moroever, Sanjiv Palande - Deshmukh's personal secretary, along with Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze had been given a target of 'accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the then-Home minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh himself has multiple extortion cases slapped against him, but has gotten interim protection from Supreme Court.