Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Govt To Consider Lockdown 'like Last Year' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra Government to consider imposing a complete lockdown as it did last year to contain the dangerous spread of the COVID-19 infections in the state. The Bombay High Court asked the state government if its restrictions are making any improvement in the deteriorating situation of COVID-19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni if the restrictions imposed by the government are working and are people really adhering to the restrictions.

"Do you think the restrictions are working and only the people with urgent business are on roads?," the bench asked Kumbhakoni while stating, "At least for 15 days if people stay strictly indoors, like last year, we may expect better results. Please advise your government."

'Waiting for third wave?': Bombay High Court to Maharashtra Govt

The bench further clarified that it is not issuing a mandate but urging the government to reconsider the option of imposing lockdown, while hearing the PIL on mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and the shortage of Remdesivir, beds and medical oxygen in the state.

Advocate Rajesh Inamdar also raised music composer Shravan Kumar's death, then citing the need for contact tracing of returnees from the Kumbh Mela where a holy dip of sorts was witnessed despite restrictions just days back, as well as from Bengal, where the 8 phase elections finally conclude on Thursday. This led to a frank exchange with the Justices over said returnees not presenting COVID-negative certificates upon arrival, wherein the judges cited how some of them had got tested at the airport upon return from an event in Goa recently. The Chief Justice said "It's up to an individual concerned as to that extent he cares for his fellow men. Show kindness to your fellow men. Is it not the duty of a person to get tested? If we are careless, we'll face it. We are careless people."

The High Court also noted that complacency of the general public at large has led to a crisis situation while stating that people don’t take care and then hunt for medicines, beds and oxygen. The Bench asked if the government is waiting for a third wave if people are not adhering to the restrictions and guidelines laid down by the government in light of the alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

The observations by the Bombay High Court comes even after the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday confirmed that the government has extended the "break the chain" restrictions by another 15 days, which were initially meant to be in effect from April 14 to April 30.

The bench also came down heavily on the state government over the issue of frequent fire in COVID-19 hospitals leading to severe casualties. It instructed the state government to conduct an immediate audit of all hospitals, nursing homes and COVID-19 care centres across the state.

Referring to the fire incident at hospitals Virar and the recent one at Bhandup, the bench said, "Again four people have died yesterday. We do not want any more fires in hospitals. Please note, these are very difficult times", and added that a patient in agony has no time check if the hospital is fire compliant or not.

Referring to the incident of epic Mahabharata in which Duryodhana builds a combustible house of lac (Jarugriha) for Pandavas to burn in it, the Chief Justice said, "We don’t want hospitals to be potential Jatugrihas."

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 66,159 new COVID-19 cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 45,39,553, while it reported 771 deaths taking the total toll of fatalities to 67,985. At present, the state has 6,70,301 active cases.