Bombay HC Bench Allows Travel Of Fully-vaccinated People To Goa Till Aug 5 With Conditions

In a bid to ease COVID restrictions, Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Monday, allowed the Goa govt to permit fully vaccinated persons with valid certificates without a Covid negative test report till August 5 as ad-interim relief. The bench comprising of Justices MS Sonak and MS Jawalkar allowed particular categories of people - labourers working in industries, construction, business, stranded Goa residents, residents travelling for work, medical reasons. The next hearing is scheduled on August 5.

Goa HC allows fully vaccinated persons' travel

On Thursday, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant reiterated that the state's tourism will open only after the entirety of the state's population was vaccinated with the first dose. Speaking about the reopening of the tourism sector, Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI, "We can only think of opening tourism after completing 100 per cent of the first dose. We will think about it after July 30."

The state has administered vaccines to 76% of the eligible population, with 8 lakh people being inoculated with the first dose. The Goa CM said that the state has been able to administer over 10 lakh doses in all under Tika Utsav with the help of doctors, paramedics and nursing staff. Sawant plans to inoculate the entire population by October-November.

"Over 8 lakh first doses administered. We aim to complete 100 per of cent first doses by July 30. We've completed 76% of first dose vaccination. Our 100% vaccination target (both) will be completed in October or November," CM Sawant added.

Goa's tourism hit

Goa's tourism industry has been shut since March when the lockdown was enforced in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state government earlier this month said hotels will be allowed to reopen from June 8, in adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The tourism industry accounts for 40 per cent of Goa's GDP and has been severely hit due to lockdown.

Tourism stakeholders in Goa have urged the state government to facilitate phase-wise unlocking of the industry, saying if the shutdown continues, it will result in job and revenue losses. "Tourism activities are reopening gradually in various parts of India. We in Goa also have to follow suit and bring in guidelines and protocols for the reopening of hotels, restaurant, bars and all ancillary industries connected with tourism", it said. Out of thousands of hotels waiting to reopen, only about 200 have applied for permission and several others are waiting to see what is going to happen, it claimed.