Bombay HC Calls BMC Action On Kangana Ranaut's Property 'malafide', Order Accessed

Pulling up Mumbai's civic body - BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said that BMC's action were not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'. In the order accessed by Republic TV, the HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla, notes that the civic body had woken up from its slumber 'overnight' regarding 'unauthorised' works. The Bombay High Court has stayed BMC's demolition and told it to reply to the petitioner by 3:00 PM on Thursday.

Bombay HC pulls up BMC

"It is clear beyond any doubt that the works which are ‘unauthorised’ have not come up overnight. However, all of a sudden, the Corporation appears to have overnight woken up from its slumber, issued Notice to the Petitioner, that too when she is out of the State, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite the written request, and proceeding to demolish the said Premises upon completion of 24 hours," notes the HC.

It added, "Though the manner in which the MCGM has proceeded to commence demolition work of the said Premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide, we are giving an opportunity to the MCGM to explain its stand/conduct on Affidavit by 3.00 p.m. tomorrow". Apart from these points the Court also noted that initially MCGM's lawyer did not appear for 10 minutes, did not have a copy of the petition or MCGM notice and that the Municipal Commissioner's cellphone was continuously switched-off when the Court tried to contact him.

Terming MCGM's conduct as deplorable, the Court felt that the civic body was deliberately wasting their time while trying to complete the demolition of Ranaut's office, forcing the HC to orally order the MCGM to stop its demolition work. The Court also stated that the sketch issued in the MCGM notice was extremely unclear and the ‘unauthorized’ works could be seen at all. It also stated that 'if the MCGM would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorized constructions in this City, the City would be a completely different place to live in'.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They proceeded to break open the lock of the premises and partially demolish parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's Residence at Khar.

