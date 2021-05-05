Bombay HC Declines Relief On Param Bir's Plea Against Inquiries, Asks Him To Approach CAT

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant relief to ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh on his plea challenging the two preliminary inquiries initiated against him. While the first inquiry pertains to the Antilia bomb scare case, the order investigation is in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs.2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Contending that this was an attempt by the Maharashtra Home Ministry to harass him, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner opined that it will serve as a deterrent for public servants to "make disclosures of corruption and other illegal activities of the high functionaries of the State machinery". Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate Darius Khambata argued that the plea was infructuous as DGP Sanjay Pandey had recused himself from the probe committees. Moreover, he added that the petition was not maintainable as it is a service matter.

During the hearing, Singh's lawyer Sunny Punamiya requested an adjournment to May 6 as senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abad Ponda were not available. The division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale expressed a prima facie view that Singh should approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister attempted to take undue advantage of public duty's improper and dishonest performance. It also claimed that he exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.