Bombay HC Directs CAG To Probe Toll Collection On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 3 Weeks Deadline

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court directed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to examine the allegations of irregularities in toll collection on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by 4 activists alleging irregularities in awarding toll contracts for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The plea demanded that the toll collected on the Expressway from August 2019 onwards be declared illegal. The CAG was directed to audit the accounts of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and submit an affidavit on its findings within three weeks.

Hearing in the High Court

Advocate Praveen Wategaonkar-one of the petitioners in the case told the HC on Wednesday that the Motor Vehicle Tax Act allowed the state government to recover capital outlay plus toll collection expenses. He mentioned that the toll collection rights from August 2004 to August 2019 were awarded for an upfront payment of Rs.918 crore to a private firm with expected revenue of Rs 4,330 crore. However, he pointed out that the actual revenue by July 31, 2019, was Rs.6773 crore out of which Rs.2,443 crore had been retained by the firm.

Lambasting the Maharashtra government's decision to continue toll collection on the Expressway till 2030, the petitioner contended that the toll collected after August 2019 was illegal. On the other hand, the MSRDC argued that the state had been unable to recover the costs of the project because citizens evaded paying the toll on the Expressway. However, the court observed that the MSRDC's submission was unbelievable. Earlier in the day, senior advocate Girish Godbole- the amicus curiae appointed by the HC stated that there was some substance in the allegations of misreporting and misdeclaration of toll revenue. The matter is likely to be heard on April 21.

The alleged discrepancies in toll revenue had become a major poll issue during the last government of Congress-NCP in the state. While Raj Thackeray-led MNS was vociferous in protesting against toll collection, BJP promised a toll-free Maharashtra in the run-up to the 2014 Assembly election. Though many toll plazas were shut across the state, toll collection continued at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the 5 entry points into Mumbai at Vashi, Airoli, Mulund on LBS Marg and Eastern Express Highway, and Dahisar.