Bombay HC Directs Maha Govt To Let Lawyers Travel In Local Trains On 'experimental Basis'

With normal life resuming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the Railways to let lawyers travel by local trains in Mumbai on an "experimental basis" from September 18 till October 7 to attend physical hearings of cases in the High Court. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking that lawyers be permitted to use the suburban train network in the city to reach courts.

Operations of suburban trains, which are called as the lifeline of Mumbai, have been shut for people since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. However, from May 23, Mumbai local trains resumed services for essential railway employees.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said lawyers who have cases to attend must write to the high court registrar. Central Railway and the Western Railway will issue a pass or ticket to the lawyer just for that particular day after the registrar will confirm the lawyer's claim and issue a certificate. Since Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by COVID, the bench also cautioned lawyers against misusing the travel certificate and said in the event of misuse, it would be open for the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa to take action against the lawyers concerned.

"Let this system run from September 18 till October 7 on an experimental basis. We are sensitive to the needs of lawyers. If this works, we will think about lower courts," the bench said.

Dabbawalas urge Maha govt to permit them local train travel

Meanwhile, Mumbai's dabbawalas or lunch-box carriers have also urged the Maharashtra government to permit them to travel in local trains, which are currently running in a restricted manner in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Saturday. Access to local trains will enable dabbawalas to resume their business with full capacity, said Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association. At present, only people employed in essential services are allowed to travel in suburban trains.

"Dabbawalas are also part of essential services are they deliver food to Mumbaikars. And since most officers are now functioning with reduced capacity, people have been asking us to deliver their meals," Talekar said.

