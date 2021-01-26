Bombay HC Extends Protection From Arrest Granted To NCP's Eknath Khadse Till January 28

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse till the next hearing on January 28. Khadse had filed a plea seeking quashing of the ECIR registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the MIDC land deal case. Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale that mere registration of ECIR does not make Khadse an accused in the case.

Maintaining that the agency cannot be prevented from issuing summons to someone, he stated that Khadse's petition is not maintainable. Singh cited previous verdicts of the apex court to state that "those holding public offices had a higher moral obligation to uphold decorum of their post". On the other hand, Khadse's counsel Abad Ponda opined that his client was entitled to seek every relief from the HC including the quashing of summons.

Details of ED's case

As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time. The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future.

While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. Conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune. When Khadse joined BJP on October 23, 2020, he asserted that he was not scared of the possibility of an ED probe being initiated against him.

