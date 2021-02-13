Bombay HC Judge Who Delivered POCSO Verdicts Given 1-year Extension; Not Made Permanent

Bombay High Court judge, Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, who had delivered two controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases, was on Friday given a fresh one-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium. Justice Ganediwala's fresh tenure would be effective from February 13. Her earlier tenure as an additional judge was to end on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment of an additional judge, Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the court following her two controversial verdicts. The collegium had recommended that she be given a fresh term as an additional judge for two years.

Fresh term of Bombay HC judge reduced to 1 year

But the government issued a notification on Friday saying she has been given a fresh term as an additional judge for one year. Instead of asking the collegium to reconsider its recommendation of a fresh two-year term, the government decided to extend the period by only one year, sources pointed out. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution, the President of India is pleased to appoint Smt. Pushpa Ganediwala to be an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a period of one year with effect from February 13, 2021," the notification said.

READ | Defence Ministry smashes Cong's 'India at disadvantage' lie over LAC, rakes up 1962

READ | Dinesh Trivedi claims 'TMC outsourced to Prashant Kishor', rejects opportunism charge

The decision was taken after the judge of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court faced flak for her interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.

On January 27, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order acquitting the man after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the order would set a dangerous precedent. The collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, at a meeting held on January 20, had okayed the proposal for making Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge. Besides the CJI, justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member collegium, which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.

READ | EXCL: Ex-MP Dinesh Trivedi says 'joining BJP would be a privilege'; exposes TMC corruption

READ | 'Justin Trudeau commends India's efforts to hold dialogue with protesting farmers': MEA

(With agency inputs)