Bombay HC Observes 'refusal To Marry Does Not Constitute As Rape Or Cheating Under IPC'

The Bombay High Court recently stated that mere refusal to marry a woman after indulging in a sexual or physical relationship for a long duration with mutual consent does not amount to cheating. The High Court's observation came to the fore after overruling a lower court's verdict wherein the man had been convicted of cheating. The woman filed an FIR alleging the man had struck a sexual relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her but declined the promise later. Notably, the Bombay HC cited the lack of evidence to prove that the accused had no intentions to marry her since the inception of their relationship.

Whether "refusal to marry constitutes an offence of cheating?" Bombay High Court

The Bombay HC judgement read, "The evidence of Prosecutrix reveals that the accused was known to her. She had a sexual relationship with the accused for over about 3 years. Evidence of PW2- sister of the Prosecutrix also reveals that there was a love affair between the accused and Prosecutrix. The evidence on record thus indicates that the sexual relationship between the prosecutrix and the accused was consensual. The accused has been held guilty of an offence under Section 417 of the IPC solely for the reason that he refused to marry the prosecutrix. The question is whether in such circumstances refusal to marry constitutes an offence of cheating."

"There is no evidence on record to indicate that since the inception, the accused did not intend to marry her. In the absence of evidence to prove that the prosecutrix had consented for physical relationship on a misconception of fact, as stipulated under Section 90 of Indian Penal Code, the mere refusal to marry would not constitute an offence under Section 417 of the IPC."

The accused, once the women's partner, was booked under Sections 376 (offence of rape) and 417 (cheating) based on the victim's complaint. The accused in the case at hand approached the Bombay HC against a lower court's order, passed in February 1999, wherein he was convicted for cheating but acquitted of rape charges and sentenced to one year of imprisonment.