Bombay HC Pulls Up Jain Bodies For Plea On Non-veg Food Ads; 'Encroaching Others' Rights'

'Not within our jurisdiction,' said the Bombay High Court on Monday, September 26, while hearing the petition filed by the Jain bodies for a ban/restriction on the advertisements of meat and meat products in print and electronic media. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar added that the issue falls within the domain of the legislature and made it clear that it cannot frame law/rules imposing bans.

The two-judge bench further pulled up the petitioners for encroaching on the rights of others by seeking such a ban, citing Protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech, etc guaranteed in the Consitution. "What about violation of Article 19 of the Constitution? Why are you encroaching on others' rights? There are two ways of looking at it. An ordinary man would say switch off the TV. But we would look at it from the point of law. What you are asking has to be provided by law, here there is no such law which is why you are asking us to frame the law," the bench said.

Petition for a ban of ads for non-vegetarian food

Three religious charitable trusts and a Mumbai resident practising Jainism, approached the High Court with a petition, in which companies Licious, FreshtoHome Foods and Meatigo were made respondents. The petitioners said that their families, including children, are forced to watch advertisements for non-vegetarian food items. This infringed on their right to live peacefully and “tampers” with the minds of their children, the petitioners contended.

The petition had sought relief from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the State, the Press Council of India, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department and the Advertisement Standards Council of India. Further, they sought directions to the concerned authorities to frame and issue guidelines to restrict and ban the advertisement of non-vegetarian foods across media platforms.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Unsplash