Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt For Manual Scavenging In State; 'ensure Eradication'

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for still carrying out manual scavenging in the state. A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Madhav Jamdar during the proceeding directed the government to ensure that the 'shameful practice' is stopped with immediate effect.

The Act of 2013 has clearly stated that all state governments have to ensure that manual scavenging is completely eradicated from society. However, despite such strict legislative intent, this shameful practice continues and this should shock the collective conscience of the society, the court said. The court further added, "The government is liable and responsible to ensure that an end is put to this practice. Several courts including the Supreme Court have held from time to time that manual scavenging is a humiliating and shameful method of employing people from the lower strata of the society to carry out the hazardous job of cleaning septic tanks."

Bombay HC seeks information from Maha govt

The bench sought to know from the state government how many manual scavengers had died at work since 1993 and if the state government had awarded compensation to their family members. Besides, it also sought to know if it had carried out a survey identifying manual scavengers across the state after the enactment of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act in 2013 and what steps it had taken to rehabilitate them.

The following information was sought by the Court during the hearing of a petition filed by three women, whose husbands were employed as manual scavengers and had died while cleaning a septic tank at a private society in Mumbai's Govandi in December 2019. The wives of the now-deceased manual scavengers in the petition had sought compensation from the government as per provisions.

Taking cognisance of the petition, the court directed the Mumbai suburban collector to pay each of the petitioners a sum of Rs 10 lakh as compensation. The amount shall be recovered by the Collector from the person or entity responsible for the death of the petitioners' husbands. The amount has to be paid within a period of four weeks, the court said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Shutterstock/PTI/Representative