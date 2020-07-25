Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over Age Limit On Film Sets Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In response to the petition filed by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and actor Pramod Pandey, the Bombay High Court on Friday has pulled up the Maharashtra government for barring people above 65 years from shooting and participating in any shoot-related work in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawala and Justice Riyaz Chagla tagged two petitions, filed by IMPPA and actor Pramod Pandey, and further slated the matter for hearing on July 29. The court asked state government counsel advocate Purnima Kanthariya whether there were any provisions to stop a 70-year-old shop owner from working at his shop, to which Kanthariya responded saying 'there wasn't'. The court questioned, "How can you stop only people from doing work and earning their livelihood?"

After going through all the facts of the case, the court has appointed senior counsel Sharad Jagtiani as amicus curiae in the matter. Advocate Ashok Saraogi represented IMPPA and Pande in the court.

"As per the list available with the petitioner, there are thousands of people aged above 65 years who were participating in the shooting of programmes prior to the lockdown. The shootings of such films and programmes have been left in between due to the non-availability of such people," one of the pleas said.

IMPPA files petition in Bombay HC

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) on Thursday had filed the petition to the Bombay High Court against Maharashtra government's COVID-19 guidelines. The petition quashed the restrictions imposed on individuals of the age 65 and above from shooting and participating in any shoot-related work. Due to the guidelines of state government, the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of senior citizens from the film and television fraternity have been affected.

(With inputs from ANI)