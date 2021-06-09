Bombay HC Quashes Independent MP Navneet Rana's SC Certificate; LS Membership In Limbo

In a big blow to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed her Scheduled Caste certificate putting a question mark on her Lok Sabha membership. A division bench of Justices VG Bisht and RD Dhanuka was hearing pleas challenging the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee's order dated November 3, 2017, validating the Scheduled Caste claim of Rana. One of the petitioners- veteran Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul accused her of using fabricated documents to obtain the caste validity certificate for contesting from the Amravati seat which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The HC observed, "In our view the caste claim made by the respondent no.3 for obtaining a caste certificate as schedule caste itself was fraudulent and was made with intention to obtain various benefits available to a candidate from such schedule caste category knowingly well that she does not belong to that caste. The application thus itself was made intentionally to make a fraudulent claim to enable the respondent no.3 to contest an election for member of parliament on the seat reserved for a scheduled caste candidate". It also directed the Independent MP to surrender the caste validity certificate within 6 months.

She was also fined Rs.2 lakh payable to the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority. Moreover, the court held, "It is needless to observe that all the consequences in law provided upon cancellation of such fraudulently obtained caste certificate and caste validity certificate shall follow". This implies that Navneet Rana might be disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

Navneet Rana to move the apex court

Navneet Rana defeated Adsul in the Amravati constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate with the backing of Congress and NCP. However, she and her husband Navneet Rana, who won the Badnera Assembly seat in 2019, started backing BJP on various issues after the election. At present, both the Yuva Swabhiman Party members are not officially a part of either NDA or UPA.