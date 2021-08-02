Bombay HC Questions Maha Govt Over Not Allowing COVID Vaccinated People In Local Trains

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Maharashtra government on why people who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were still not allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai. The HC while responding to a submission asked the state what the purpose of vaccinating people was. Currently, only frontline health workers and government staff are permitted to use the Mumbai local trains to travel.

Bombay HC questions state over not allowing people to use Mumbai local trains

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni questioned the Maharashtra government over their approach to public transport usage. The court inquired why COVID-vaccinated people were not being allowed to use public transport, considered to be the lifeline of the city. “What was even the purpose of taking both doses of the vaccine if citizens were expected to stay inside their homes even after taking the anti-COVID-19 jabs,” the court asked.

The bench was responding to a submission made by Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni when it made comments. The Advocate General had informed the court that the state disaster management authority was "reluctant" to permit all lawyers, judicial clerks and court staff to resume travelling via local trains. The HC also attended to a bunch of Public Interest Litigations filed by lawyers and private persons in a similar issue.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the Railways, informed the court that the Western, Central and Harbour Railway authorities had agreed on the issue of travel passes. He informed that lawyers and other court staff will need to get a letter from the bar council stating their need to travel by trains, following which the monthly, quarterly or six-monthly travel passes will be allowed to lawyers and court staff.

The HC bench directed the state to take the issues into consideration. "The difference between the first situation and now is that the situation has improved because of the vaccine. All lawyers are above 18 years of age and are permitted to receive the vaccine now. So, a decision needs to be taken. Otherwise, what is the benefit of the vaccine? One is not supposed to sit at home even after taking the vaccine. Lawyers need to come to court at some point," the HC said.

A comprehensive plan is needed, HC tells Maha govt

Enquiring if the state government had a comprehensive plan yet to relax restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens, the court urged the state government to look into a plan as it was affecting one's finances and work. "The Railways is also cooperating, so please use your good office. We must make a beginning. Spread the net wide. Not only for lawyers but also for people coming from other walks of life. A comprehensive plan is needed, otherwise, it is affecting everyone. It is affecting one's finances, work. Look at the condition of roads. One takes three hours one-way to travel to Dahisar. Why this population using roads can't be permitted to shift back to trains?" the HC asked. The court will continue hearing the plea on August 5.

