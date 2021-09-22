Bombay HC Rejects 'astronomical Incompatibility' As Reason For Breaking Marriage Promise

The Bombay HC refused to discharge a 33-year-old man accused of 'rape on the false promise of marriage' and a cheating case, noting that he resorted to 'astrological incompatibility' of horoscopes as an excuse to retract from his promise to the complainant woman with whom he was in a relationship. The Court order, made available on September 21, rejected the application filed by Avishek Mitra, who was seeking to be discharged from the cheating and rape allegations registered at suburban Borivali Police Station.

A bench comprising Justice SK Shinde rejected an application filed by Mitra, who submitted 'astrological incompatibility' as an excuse to evade the promise of marriage. Mitra's counsel Raja Thakare argued that the relationship between the accused and the complainant could not be taken further owing to non-alignment of horoscopes, and argued that the case was 'breach of promise' and not that of cheating and rape under the false pretext of marriage. Additionally, Mitra's counsel argued that he did have intentions to marry her and that his promise was bona fide.

Justice Shinde refused to accept the contention and said that no material evidence exists to suggest that. Justice Shinde said that the accused seemed to have no intention of keeping his promise to marry the complainant.

"It is apparent that the applicant (Mitra) in the guise of astrological incompatibility of horoscopes, avoided the promise (of marriage with the complainant). Thus, I am convinced that it is a case of false promise to marry which apparently vitiates the complainant's consent," Justice Shinde noted.

Facts of the case

Further, Justice Shinde noted that prima facie the Bombay HC was of the view that Mitra promised the complainant that he would marry her only to avoid litigation and case against him. Case facts suggest that the accused and the complainant knew each other since 2012, while working in the hotel industry.

The complainant alleged that the accused, on several occasions, had indulged in a physical relationship with her by promising to marry her. The complainant claimed that she asked Mitra to marry her as she was pregnant. However, he had refused to marry the woman, and forced her to abort the pregnancy.

In December 2012, when the accused started to avoid her, she lodged the police complaint. The police then called the accused and counselled the duo, following which Mitra told the police in January 2013 that he would marry the complainant.