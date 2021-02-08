Bombay HC Rejects Default Bail Petition Of Gautam Navlakha In Bhima Koregaon Case

In a big blow to activist Gautam Navlakha on Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed his appeal against a special NIA court's verdict rejecting his bail petition. An accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, Navlakha was kept under house arrest between August 28 and October 1 in 2018. Currently lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, he had surrendered before the NIA on April 14, 2020. Appearing for the appellant before the HC, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the activist was eligible for default bail as the investigative agency did not file its chargesheet within the stipulated period of 90 days as per the CrPC.

It is pertinent to note that the NIA court had rejected the contention that the period of house arrest can be included in the detention time. A division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices MS Karnik and SS Shinde had reserved the order on December 16, 2020. As per the chargesheet filed by the NIA in October 2020, it has been alleged that Navlakha was in touch with Kashmiri separatists, Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and Maoist extremists.

The Bombay HC verdict

In its judgment, the Bombay HC observed that Navlakha's house arrest period has to be excluded while calculating 90 days as the Delhi HC held this custody to be unsustainable. It cited a Supreme Court verdict which ruled that the stipulated period of 90 days will be calculated only from the "date of remand" and not from any anterior date irrespective of whether the accused may have been taken into custody earlier. As per paragraph 51 of the order, the bench noted, "We have gone through the order passed by the Special Judge, NIA. We see no reason to interfere with the well reasoned order of the learned Special Judge. The Appeal Stands dismissed".

The Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. The Pune Police accused activists such as Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, P Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, etc. of having links with the Maoists and organising the Elgar Parishad event, which allegedly incited the violence. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA. While 21 persons have been chargesheeted, a total of 16 accused have been arrested by the NIA so far.

