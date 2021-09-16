In a setback to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday, the Bombay High Court rejected his pleas challenging the Maharashtra government's two preliminary enquires against him. While one PE pertained to his alleged failure in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, the other relates to reinstated police officer Anup Dange's allegations. Dange had not only accused Singh of shielding people with underworld links but also claimed that the former Mumbai top cop's relative demanded a bribe of Rs.2 crore to reinstate him into the force.

During the hearing, Singh alleged that the state government initiated the probes against him to scuttle the CBI investigation into his allegations of corruption against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. On the other hand, the MVA questioned the maintainability of the petitions taking recourse to the All India Service (Conduct) Rules. Agreeing with this contention, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar stressed that this plea was not maintainable and gave Param Bir Singh the liberty to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

It added, "In case applicant approaches the appropriate forum, the petition to be decided without being influenced by observations in the order". While the Thane Police has issued a lookout notice against him as he is wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him, the Justice (retd.) Chandiwal-led commission directed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant owing to his non-appearance. As per sources, the ex-Mumbai top cop who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard is believed to be in hiding in Punjab.

Possible nexus between Param Bir Singh & Sachin Vaze

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Though the NIA hasn't named Param Bir Singh as an accused in the charge sheet, a statement by a cyber expert hints at his possible nexus with dismissed cop Sachin Vaze.

This statement mentions that the cyber expert met Singh at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 9. While his original report was short, the ex-Mumbai top cop asked him to modify the report and insert the 'Jaish Ul Hind' poster which claimed responsibility for the Antilia bomb scare. Moreover, the cyber expert claimed to have been paid Rs.5 lakh in cash from the personal assistant of Singh in the presence of the latter. The NIA has accused Vaze of ensuring the creation of a "fake post" on Telegram in the name of 'Jaish Ul Hind' to add credibility to the theory that the planting of explosives was done by a terrorist group.