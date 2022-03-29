Bombay HC Rules Child Raised Single-handedly By Mother Is Entitled To Her Caste

The Bombay High Court recently stated that a child, who has been raised by his/her mother, is entitled to stake a claim as belonging to the mother's caste. While hearing a 20-year-old woman's plea and set aside by the Caste Scrutiny Committee in the case, the Bombay HC asked the panel to look into the case afresh. Notably, the petitioner is a woman who has been single-handedly brought up by her mother, who belongs to the Mahar Scheduled Caste.

In the case at hand, the petitioner's parents were married on 25 April 1993, and upon failing to reconcile their differences, the couple got their divorce finalised in November 2009. The woman, at the time of divorce, was aged seven years old and her mother took the legal onus to bring her up.

Petitioner raised as per mother's caste's traditions and customs

A division bench comprising Justices GA Sanap and SB Shukre, based on a Vigilance Enquiry Officer's report, underlined that the petitioner, since her parent's divorce, was raised by her mother and in view of her caste's traditions and customs.

"This evidence would certainly entitle the woman to stake a claim as belonging to the Mahar caste," the Bombay HC noted.

Further, the Vigilance Enquiry Officer's probe found out that the petitioner's father never cared for the family after discord struck ties and she was never taken to visit any of her paternal relatives. In fact, the Officer's enquiry showed that the petitioner did not recognise any of her paternal relatives. Also, at the time of the petitioner's school admission, the mother had submitted her caste as Mahar.

Petitioner 'can rightfully take the caste of her mother and not her father': Bombay HC

"While invalidating the caste certificate of the Petitioner, the Scrutiny Committee erroneously held that the Petitioner ought to have submitted evidence from the side of her father in order to prove her claim. In the face of evidence overwhelmingly favouring the case of the petitioner showing that she is entitled to claim the social status of her mother, the Scrutiny Committee took quite a contrary view ignoring the law declared by the Supreme Court in the case of Rameshbhai Naika (supra)," the Bombay HC observed.

Furthermore, the record before the Court revealed that the petitioner, even before her parent's divorce, was looked after and taken care of by her mother. Therefore, the bench held that the Committee's order was not maintainable and the Committee to decide the caste claim of the petitioner afresh was quashed.

"Such peculiar background of the Petitioner discussed earlier would show that the Petitioner was also subject to the same disadvantages, same neglect and same backwardness as her mother faced and therefore, the petitioner can rightfully take the caste of her mother and not her father," the Bombay HC noted.