Bombay HC Says Beggars Should Work For The Country; Slams PIL Demanding Free Services

The Bombay High Court on Saturday, July 3, said that homeless people and beggars should work and not expect the state to provide them with everything. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni made the statement while attending a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the need for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide basic needs for the homeless and poor. The HC disposed of the PIL by asking the poor to also ‘work for the country’.

The Bombay HC was addressing a PIL filed by one Brijesh Aarya when it said that the homeless should also ‘work for the country'. The PIL sought directions to the BMC to provide nutritious meals thrice a day, potable water, clean public toilets and free shelter for the homeless in the city. In return, the HC stated that providing free shelter and food to the homeless will only result in an increased population.

"Homeless persons should also work for the country. Everyone is working. Everything cannot be provided by the state. You (petitioner) are just increasing the population of this section of the society " the HC said.

Meanwhile, BMC told the court that they are working with NGOs to provide food packets for the poor around the city. They also claimed that sanitary napkins were being handed to the women hailing from such societal conditions. The division bench accepted this submission from BMC and ordered no further action be taken in the matter. In turn, the court told the petitioner that giving a green flag to all demands in the petition would be seen as an invitation to ‘not work.’

The court in its order directed the Maharashtra government to allow free access for the homeless people to public toilets. “We direct the state government to look if the homeless persons can use these toilets free of charge,” the judgement said. Currently, such facilities in the city cost a minimum amount. The bench also stated that the petition needed a detailing on who a ‘homeless’ is, and what the homeless population in Mumbai is.

