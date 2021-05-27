Bombay HC Seeks Maha Govt's Reply On Plea Seeking Z+security For SII's Adar Poonawalla

While hearing a plea filed by Advocate Datta Mane seeking Z-plus security for the Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government's response with respect to the need for the same. The division bench of the court comprising Justices S S Shinde and N R Borkar noted that Poonawalla was doing a great service to the nation, and in view of the same has already been provided Y-plus security.

The bench said, "He (Poonwalla) is doing a good job. As per our knowledge, he has been given Y-Plus security already. The petitioner is seeking Z-plus security. If it is necessary then the state will give (more security)." The HC directed the government to respond to the plea, filed earlier this month and posted the matter for further hearing on June 1.

Plea seeking Z-plus security for Adar Poonawalla

On May 5, Advocate Datta Mane approached the Bombay High Court, seeking Z plus security for the CEO of the Pune-based vaccine manufacturing company. In his plea, Dutta, seeking direction to the police to register an FIR an d carry out a probe into the alleged threat to Poonawalla over the supply of vaccine, stated, "If vaccine makers felt unsafe, it could affect vaccine production." He reasoned out his statement, saying, "If he is out of India due to a threat to his life, then his company will be like a ship in a storm without a captain."

A writ petition is filed in Bombay HC seeking Z plus security for Adar Poonawallah and his family. pic.twitter.com/cWsX1V6c0C — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Poonawalla claims 'threats'

The plea had come after CEO of the Pune-based vaccine manufacturing company, in a recent interview to British daily 'The Times', had claimed that he was getting 'threats' from top industrialists, politicians, and CMs regarding vaccine orders. Citing that he was 'under tremendous pressure', Poonwalla flew to London to 'to stay for an extended time' with his family, leading to an uproar in India amid a vaccine shortage. Later, Poonawalla clarified that he is scheduled to visit Pune shortly to review SII's progress after completing talks with UK partners in London.

