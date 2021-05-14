Bombay HC Seeks Medical Report Of Bhima Koregaon Accused Sudha Bharadwaj On Bail Petition

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court adjourned a petition seeking bail for Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case accused Sudha Bharadwaj on medical grounds to May 21. A division bench of Justices KK Tated and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a plea filed by the activist's daughter Maaysha. Appearing for Bharadwaj, advocate Yug Chaudhary told the court that his client runs the risk of contracting COVID-19 as she has a history of tuberculosis and is suffering from diabetes and a few heart ailments. Highlighting that she is being kept in "extremely unsanitary conditions" among other 50 women inmates in the Byculla women's prison, he cited there are only three toilets in the ward.

Terming it as a "death trap", Chaudhary claimed that the prison warden didn't come on the line despite her family members calling at least 18 times in the jail. However, public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik asserted that the activist has been subjected to novel coronavirus tests twice before and tested negative. Moreover, he revealed that she has a scheduled appointment with the JJ Hospital for a routine check-up on Thursday evening.

Thereafter, the HC ordered the Maharashtra government to submit a detailed medical report on the health status of Bharadwaj by May 17. Previously, the NIA court, Bombay HC and SC, declined to grant her bail on health grounds. In another development, jailed Delhi University Hany Babu- an accused in the same case tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At present, there are 5,35,704 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 46,54,731 patients have recovered and 78857 deaths have been reported.

Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.