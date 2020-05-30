HC Seeks Report From Uddhav Govt On Measures Taken To Aid Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

The Bombay High Court has asked Maharashtra government to file a status report over migrants gathering in Mumbai and nearby areas amid the coronavirus lockdown. A bench comprising of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice KK Tated asked the state to file a status report, which contains details of the procedure for travel and arrangements made for migrants workers and slated the matter for further hearing on June 2.

According to the petitioners, the migrant workers who have submitted applications for leaving the state availing Shramik special trains and buses, have been left in the dark about the status of their applications and made to live in cramped and unhygienic shelters, without being provided with food and other essentials.

The bench was hearing a petition, filed by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, raising concerns over the procedure in the state for migrant workers' travel back to their home states.

The court said that the report shall indicate the whole procedure that a migrant worker is required to follow in order to be eligible for leaving the state, the likely time within which they could board a train/bus, the nature of shelter he is provided with during the waiting period as well as provisions made available to him for their sustenance.

Speaking to ANI, CITU member Dr Montiero said that the union took the matter to the court after seeing the situation of the various migrant workers from West Bengal stranded in Mumbai and nearby areas.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general Anil Singh appearing for the Central government submitted that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter and a detailed order had been passed on May 28, 2020, taking care of the plight of such migrant workers.

"Indeed, on perusal of the order dated May 28, 2020, we find that certain directions have been issued by the Supreme Court to all the States for simplifying and speeding up the process of registration of migrant workers as well as to provide a help desk for registration at the places where they are stranded. All the State Governments have been directed to file their responses and the suo motu petition is due to be listed next on June 5, 2020," Singh said.

The court had, on Thursday, also directed the Centre and state government not to charge any fare from the migrant workers for their travel, via train or bus, back home.

Meanwhile, with 1437 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Friday, May 29, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 36,710. In the day, 715 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 16,008. 38 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,173. 28 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city increased to 1,89,967 after 4266 tests were conducted on May 28. Mumbai witnessed a 5% growth rate of novel coronavirus cases between May 22-27. All wards barring for B, C, and RN ward have recorded more than 500 cases.

(With Inputs from ANI)