Bombay HC Stays Provisions Of IT Rules For Digital Media On Adherence To 'Code Of Ethics'

The Bombay High Court, on Saturday, August 14, has made an interim stay to the operation of clauses 9 (1) and 9 (3) of the new Information Technology Rules, 2021 for digital media on adherence to a 'Code of Ethics'. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni said that the provision infringes the fundamental right to freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, LiveLaw reported.

The court, however, refused to stay rules 14 and 16 of the IT Rules, 2021. Rule 14 deals with the constitution of an inter-departmental committee as an oversight mechanism over digital media, while Rule 16 deals with the power of the Union government to block access to content.

Bombay High Court also refused the Centre's request to stay the order to file an appeal. The bench was hearing a petition filed by AGIJ Promotion Of Nineteenonea Meda Pvt Ltd, the firm that runs legal news website 'The Leaflet' and journalist Nikhil Wagle.

Bombay HC asks Govt to explain the introduction of new IT Rules

On Friday, the HC had asked the Union government to explain its introduction of new IT Rules without superseding the existing provisions of the 2009 rules. "Under 69A (1) (ii) of the IT Act, the 2009 Rules have been framed. What was the necessity for the union government to bring in subsequent rules without superseding prior rules..." the Bombay HC had asked.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who was appearing for the government, said that the new rules were needed to keep a check on fake news and offensive content.

Earlier this year, the information and broadcasting ministry had notified the IT Rules, 2021 amid the controversy over content such as Mirzapur and Tandav in the OTT platforms. While the over-the-top platforms and film fraternity mourned the loss of creative freedom, digital publishers had alleged the Rules infringe on fundamental constitutional rights. However, the government says that rules are required to regulate content on social media and OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

According to the amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

Image Credit: Representative Image