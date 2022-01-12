Bombay HC To Conduct Hearing For 3 Hours Till Jan 28 On Urgent Matters Amid COVID Spike

As Maharashtra continues to report a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, new timings have been issued for hearing by the principal bench of the Bombay High Court. As per a communication issued by the Bombay Bar Council on Monday, January 10, the principal bench of the Bombay High Court will operate only for 3 hours on all the working days which began from Tuesday, January 11 and will hear only urgent matters till January 28, 2022.

As per the notice issued to the lawyers on Monday evening, the timings are from 12 noon to 3 PM without lunch breaks and will remain in effect from January 11 till January 28, 2022. During this while, it will only hear urgent matters.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the administrative committee of the Bombay HC on Monday keeping in view the pandemic situation in the state. Meanwhile, all the benches of the Bombay High Court have already stopped physical hearings and shifted to virtual hearings. The move came after a meeting was convened between the administrative committee of judges of the Bombay High Court and all High Court Bar Associations as Mumbai continued to report an exponential rise in coronavirus cases presently followed by Omicron infections as well. As per the decision, all the hearings will be done virtually till the end of January 2022 or till further orders. Meanwhile, all the filings of pleadings and applications were permitted in a physical format till January 8, 2022, or till further orders.

Maharashtra COVID-19

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded fresh 34,424 new COVID-19 cases followed by 22 deaths. Along with that, the Omicron tally in the state stands at 1,281. On the other hand. Mumbai which is the major contributor to infections has also recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. However, a slight dip has also been reported in infections.

In view of the spike, a fresh set of COVID-19 restrictions has also been imposed by the state government from January 10, Monday. As a part of it, a night curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Image: ANI