On Monday, the Bombay High Court warned of a rise in active COVID-19 cases citing that many people have dropped their guard after getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by activist Feroze Mithiborwala against the Maharashtra government's decision to allow only fully vaccinated persons to travel on Mumbai local trains. He argued that this directive was a violation of the fundamental right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

"Despite large-scale vaccination, there are chances of increase in COVID-19 cases. This can be attributed to people dropping their guard after getting vaccinated and not following COVID appropriate behaviour," the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

At present, there are 26,797 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra whereas 64,37,025 patients have recovered and 1,40,028 deaths have been reported.

Resumption of Mumbai locals

In the wake of persistent demand from the people, the Maharashtra government announced that people who have completed 14 days after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can travel by the Mumbai local trains from August 15. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

On August 11, the authorities commenced the offline process for verification of COVID vaccination. This facility is available at 109 local railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 7 am to 11 pm on all days of the week. After checking the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the ID proof of the applicant, the Railway authorities will issue a monthly pass to the commuter. Individuals in the aforesaid category can also get the pass by applying online.

The MVA government subsequently allowed children under 18 years to travel by the Mumbai local trains amid the improving COVID-19 situation in the city. If a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for this age group in the future, this concession will continue for the first 60 days of the availability of the vaccine. As per an order issued by state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, people who cannot get inoculated owing to a medical condition can also use the suburban train services provided they have a certificate to that effect from a doctor.