Border Roads Organisation Violating Hiring Norms Of Migrant Workers Says Jharkhand Govt

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday accused the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of failing to comply with mutually agreed terms for hiring migrant workers from the state for projects in tough terrains.

In a strongly worded letter to the director general of BRO, it said norms for the annual engagement of Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) from Jharkhand are being “violated” by the central organisation.

The missive comes in the wake of “complaints” from workers about precarious working conditions.

"The Labour Commissioner of Jharkhand in multiple communications to your office... has repeatedly raised the issue of violations of the provisions… These communications were also sent after receiving multiple complaints of CPLs, making us believe this is not the first time BRO has violated provisions,” the letter said.

"The Government of Jharkhand reiterates its appeal to BRO to register as a Principal Employer, and its labour agencies/contractors/mates/manpower suppliers take licenses with concerned authorities of the states… If BRO is found to be violating the requirements… the state will initiate stringent action through concerned authorities…,” it said.

The workers hail mostly from Dumka and Santhal Pargana division districts, and were sent to Ladakh and other border regions, the letter added.

BRO officials could not be contacted for comments.

The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday.