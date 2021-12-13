Boy, 5, Sodomised In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing near his house in a village under Phugana police station limits, they said.

Based on the complaint of the boy's mother, a case was registered against the accused, who has gone absconding after the incident, police said.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that the boy was took to a nearby sugarcane field where he was sodomised by the accused.

The sister of the boy took her to their home after she found him crying and bleeding, police said. The boy has been sent for medical examination, they added.

