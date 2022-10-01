Brandishing Swords, Miscreants Loot Rs 2 Lakh From Credit Firm In Maharashtra's Nanded

In a broad daylight loot, Rs 2.04 lakh was decamped by seven men brandishing swords from Venkatrao Patil Kavle Non-Agricultural Credit Institute in Maharashtra's Nanded district. The shocking incident took place on October 1 in the Sindhi village of Umri tehsil.

The CCTV footage shows thugs entering the institution with their faces covered. They are also seen threatening the employees of the institution with swords. The episode took place at 2.09 pm.

According to sources, one of the miscreants was caught and thrashed by people. He was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a search operation has been launched to nab other robbers.

This is not the first such incident, three unidentified armed men looted nearly Rs 15 lakh cash at gunpoint from an ICICI bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarpur earlier this month.

In a similar incident, unidentified persons looted the Axis Bank branch in Punjab's Kapurthala during the wee hours on Thursday.

Image: Republic World