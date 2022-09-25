A video of a late-night brawl from outside a nightclub in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area has now gone viral on social media. The incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM between a group of people and the Code Club's bouncers and manager over an entry issue.

Brawl outside Delhi club

A woman has alleged that she had come to the Code Club in South-Ex along with her friends for a party, where they had some arguments with the bouncers over their entry. The bouncers then became really aggressive and allegedly beat her friends. She further said that the club's bouncers not only misbehaved with her but also tore her clothes.

In the CCTV footage, the bouncers can be seen getting involved in a fistfight which they initiated, as per reports. There is also a fight on the road outside the club gate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary informed, "Police received a call from the victim woman about the fight. After we reached the spot, we found out that the woman's clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club," reported PTI.

She further alleged that she was misbehaved with and hit by them, and they also touched her inappropriately. The victim was then taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, police said.

The police further said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of the woman. However, the bouncers and the manager of the nightclub are still absconding.

The police are also analysing the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms. Apart from that, the details of the culprits have been taken and efforts are being made to arrest them.

#BREAKING | Brawl outside Delhi nightclub after bouncers allegedly misbehave and assault couple, caught on CCTV

Watch - https://t.co/DhgNjAkiiX pic.twitter.com/tlpzCSXEib — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2022

(Image: Republic World)