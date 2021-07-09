Breather For Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa As Special Court Rejects Corruption Complaint

In a breather for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, a Special Court in Bengaluru rejected a corruption complaint in the absence of sanction for his prosecution. On Thursday, Special Court judge B Jayantha Kumar passed the order on Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum president Abraham TJ's private complaint. While conceding that there is some material to order a probe under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, it cited verdicts of the Supreme Court to rule that this was not possible without valid sanction from Governor Vajubhai Vala who is the 'competent authority' as per the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details of the complaint

In his complaint, Abraham urged the Special Court to order a probe against 9 persons including Yediyurappa and Minister ST Somashekar for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs.12.5 crore from the representatives of M/s Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. for resuming a housing project that was stalled. While he filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 25, 2020, the latter closed the complaint on December 15, 2020. In the Special Court, the ACP DSP produced a photocopy of an order dated June 23 whereby the Governor rejected the request of the complainant for sanction for prosecution of the Karnataka CM.

Setback for Yediyurappa in another corruption case

Incidentally, this is not the only corruption case against the Karnataka CM. Earlier on July 3, a special court rejected a closure report filed by the Lokayukta in another corruption case against Yediyurappa. Ruling that the probe was only perfunctory, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat directed the Deputy SP attached to the police wing of the Lokayukta to investigate the matter further. Moreover, the judge asked the investigative officer to keep in mind the observations of the Karnataka High Court pertaining to the delay in conducting a probe.

On January 18, the Lokayukta police had reported to the special court that “no offence” under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been committed by Yediyurappa. Commenting on this development, the Congress party called upon the Chief Minister to resign for ensuring that a fair probe into the alleged corruption scandal takes place. Seeking action from the BJP top brass, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala asserted that this is the litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' ((neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it),