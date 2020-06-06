Brig. Sanal Kumar Opines On India-China Relations Ahead Of Corps Commander-level Meet

Ahead of the Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday at Moldo to end the standoff along the LAC between India and China, an ex-defence attache to China Brigadier Sanal Kumar hoped for fruitful results to come out of the meeting.

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps is holding talks with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's People's Liberation Army. Ten other officers from both sides are also present. Brig. Sanal Kumar pointed out at what has changed between India and China over the years, leading to multiple conflicts.