British Woman Raped Near Arambol Beach In Goa, Accused Arrested; Further Probe Underway

Amid rising rape cases in the nation, the Goa Pernem Police on Monday officially arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly raping a British National at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa.

A senior police officer from Pernem police station said, “The accused Joel Vincent D’Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman at Arambol beach in North Goa. The incident took place three hours ago.”

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint at the Pernem police station in Goa. Later, the victim was shifted to a trauma centre.

“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered under section 376 of the IPC,” a senior police official said.

Minor girl raped in Goa

The Goa police on June 1 arrested a 50-year-old man, who posed as a 'tantrik' (occultist), for allegedly raping a minor girl in the North Goa district, an official said.

The girl's mother was also arrested for conniving with the accused in the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

The accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl on the night of May 30 at his residence under the pretext of getting all her wishes in life fulfilled, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the police arrested the accused from Cansa village in the Thivim area, he said.

According to the Deputy Superintendant of Police Jivba Dalvi, the accused Ramakant Naik alias Baba, a resident of Thivim village in North Goa and the victim’s mother have been arrested and booked under sections 376 IPC, Section 4 of POCSO Act, and section 8(2) of Goa Children’s Act, 2003.

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Rape Case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 and 323 and section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political lead