Brother Of Slain Indigo Manager Demands Justice; Says 'no One To Look After His Children'

After Indigo's Airport Manager Rupesh Kumar was brutally murdered in Bihar's capital Patna on Tuesday, his brother has demanded justice from the state government. While speaking to RepublicTV, Rupesh Kumar's brother demanded that the state government do something for his deceased brother's children who had been left fatherless, and ensure that his killers are brought to justice.

"We received this news very suddenly that he has been shot. He has two children, who have no one to look after them. The most painful part would be if justice is not brought to his killers, if that does not happen this means that the government is a failure. Today Rupesh has gone, the government needs to see what can happen for his children. The government should give them a government job, they should see what can happen for them after he was murdered so brutally," said the brother.

5-member SIT formed

A 42-year-old Airport manager with Indigo Airlines in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday. The incident took place on January 12 around 7 pm when the Airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way home from the airport when a gang of bikers opened fire on him. The gunmen appeared to be professional sharpshooters and apparently 10 bullets were fired, according to the medical authorities and police. The Bihar Government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into Rupesh Kumar's murder.

"We got a panic call that someone had been shot. We found out Indigo's manager was shot. There has been no witness of the incident. The car has reached here and he has been shot. it is prime facie murder. We working on the leads," said a police official on-site.

Meanwhile, the opposition has come down heavily on the BJP-JDU government alleging that there was rampant 'jungle raj' in the state with the RJD calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the 'maharaja of jungle raj.'

