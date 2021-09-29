Brown Sugar, Fake Currency Notes Seized From Car In Bengal; 3 Held

The police have seized brown sugar valued at Rs 7 lakh and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh from a vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Three persons were arrested.

The articles were found inside a four-wheeler during a special checking of motor vehicles at Katagarh under English Bazar police station on National Highway 34 on Tuesday night.

Inspector-in-Charge of Englishbazar police station, Ashish Das, said 351 grams of brown sugar, 200 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1.12 lakh in cash were seized from a car and its three occupants were arrested, Two of the arrested persons are residents of Malda district while the third one is from Bihar.

