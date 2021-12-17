Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.4 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested In Bengal

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 crore has been seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an operation on Kamrangaguri overbridge in New Jalpaiguri police station area on Thursday and seized 700 gm of brown sugar, and arrested three people, who hail from Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts, an officer said.

An investigation is underway to find out whether more people are involved in the racket, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)