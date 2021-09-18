Brown Sugar Worth Rs 35 Lakh Seized, 4 Arrested In Odisha

Four people have been arrested and 350 gm of brown sugar has been seized from their possession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

The contraband is worth over Rs 35 lakh, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Jhadeswarpur and Rajpur hamlets in Jaleswar block on Friday night and arrested four people, including a woman, and seized the drugs, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)