Brutal Police Lathicharge On Farmers Outside Punjab CM's House; Bhagwant Mann In Gujarat

The Punjab Police on Wednesday lathi-charged farmers who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands.

The shocking visuals show a brutal crackdown on the farmer's protest.

The farmers were holding peaceful protests on the highway when the baton charge took place. According to sources, some farmers have been detained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal are busy campaigning in Gujarat for the state's Assembly elections.

The farmers were holding protests over demands including a hike of minimum wages to Rs 700 under The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 33 percent representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies and enhancement in the land acquisition relief.

The demands also include compensation to the farmers for the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease, the release of reimbursement for their damaged crops and the cancellation of FIRs for burning crop residue.