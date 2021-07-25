BSF & Pakistan Rangers Hold Sector Commander-level Conclave,1st After Ceasefire Agreement

Following the declaration of a ceasefire agreement by the Directory Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), on July 4, the first Sector Commander level meeting was held on International Border (IB) in Suchetagarh area between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF informed it was the first meeting after ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. According to a press release, various issues with the main emphasis on Pakistan drone activities and terrorist activities by the neighbouring country from across the border were discussed in the meeting.

"Both sides committed to maintain peace and harmony at International Border," BSF told ANI.

Safety measures in relation to recent unmanned aerial vehicles/drones and terror activities by Pakistan from across border were deliberated on, according to reports.

During the meeting, BSF delegation focused on drone terror activities by Pakistan from across border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues on border management. A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu," BSF stated.

Besides, the digging tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters.

The conclave was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed to expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level considerations and committede to each other to maintain peace and harmony at IB.

"The meeting was held upon considering requests of Pakistan Rangers. It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces, after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs" BSF DIG (Jammu) SPS Sandhu told ANI

The BSF delegation was helf by DIG Surjit Singh and the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain. sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

India-Pakistan 2003 ceasefire agreement

In February 2021, India and Pakistan re-established their respective commitment to the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), affirming that both sides would resolve the 'key problems' that threaten peace and stability. The two DGMOs agreed to discuss each other's core issues and concerns, that have the potential to contribute to exisitng conflict. According to the declaraton, the agreement is enforced in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and lasting peace.

Interestingly, the ceasefire announcement in February emerged few weeks after China and India agreed to military disengagement in eastern Ladakh, terminating an almost ten month standoff that surfaced in areas around the Pangong Lake. Affirming the speculation that the China-India disengagement talks are more complicated than they appear and the India-Pakistan ceasefire declaration and India-China disengagement plans are not independent of and unrelated to each other.