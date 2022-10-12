BSF Apprehends 7 Pakistani Boats, 2 Pak Fishermen Near Border Area Of Gujarat's Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended seven Pakistani boats and took 2 fishermen in custody from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat.

Notably, the Air Force Station at Nalia in the Kutch district which continuously monitors the region detected a suspicious movement of some fishing boats along with fishermen in the area of Harami Nala using an unmanned aerial vehicle at 11.40 am on Monday, according to the officials. Upon receiving the alert, the Bhuj BSF immediately launched a special operation and apprehended 7 Pakistani fishing boats. Two fishermen who are identified as residents of Pakistan were also taken into custody.

#BREAKING | 7 Pakistani fishing boats apprehended by the Border Security Force in Gujarat. Investigation underway. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/VzIRYb4sA3 — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

7 Pakistani fishing boats seized & 2 Pak fishermen detained

In its statement, released on Tuesday, the Border Security Force said, "The Bhuj BSF immediately launched a special operation in the Harami Nala area spread over 900 sq km. So far, the BSF troops have apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and the operation is in progress," PTI reported

According to the BSF, the detained fishermen have been identified as Yasin Sheikh (35) and Mohammad Sheikh (25), both residents of a village near the Zero Point area in the Sujawal district of Pakistan.

An investigation has been launched and the seized boats are being searched for narcotics while the detained fishermen are being interrogated on their roles. It is pertinent to mention that earlier on August 5, the BSF troop had apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and seized five boats from the same area.

(With inputs from PTI)