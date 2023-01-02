BSF Arrested 22 Pakistani Fishermen & Seized 79 Fishing Boats In Gujarat's Bhuj In 2022

In the year 2022, the Border Security Force (BSF) held 22 Pakistani fishermen and 79 fishing boats in its custody in the terrain of Creeks and Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj where most of the area is muddy and dirty.

Lauding the initiatives of BSF personnel in Gujarat, as statement released by the force said, "BSF in Gujarat is further strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases."

The BSF, which valorously guards the 7,419 kilometre India-Pakistan border, also mentioned that 50 packets of Heroin which was said to be worth over Rs 250 crore and 61 packs of Charas worth Rs 2.49 crore were also seized from the coastal and the creek area of Gujarat.

The BSF was also appreciated for guarding the 826 kilometre India-Pakistan international border from Rajasthan's Barmer to Rann of Kutch and Creek area, and additionally 85 kilometres of the Coastal area of Gujarat due to its far-sight surveillance in the whole region.

For a lot of illicit transborder activities, 22 Indians, four Pakistanis, two Bangladesh nationals, two Canadians and a Rohinga were also apprehended, as per the statement.

Successful events organised by BSF in Gujarat

Successful events such as Seema Bhawani Women Empowerment Ride from Delhi to Kanyakumari and Cycle Rally from Octroi (Jammu) to Bhuj, under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, were also held in supervision of BSF Gujarat.

In association with the Gujarat government, the BSF also organised Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31, 2022, at Kevadia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen as the chief guest.

The statement mentioned that the BSF in Gujarat conducted some Civic Action Programmes and also distributed crucial items, and held free medical camps and awareness programs of government schemes for the betterment of the border population.

Skill development programs were conducted by the BSF and it also provided training to young people for their selection in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other Forces.

Adding to its glory, the BSF in Gujarat was also given the coveted Ashwini Trophy for the year 2021-2022, three times in a row, among 11 Frontiers of BSF for exceptional performance in Training and Sports activities.

Over 350 Mahila Praharies of BSF in Gujarat are guarding India's border with Pakistan despite the dynamic situation that keeps on occurring, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI