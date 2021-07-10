BSF DG Rakesh Asthana Reviews Security Preparedness At India-Bangladesh Border

Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Rakesh Asthana embarked on a two-day visit to the Inda-Bangladesh border in order to review the security preparations. The BSF DG reviewed security arrangements on July 10-11 during his visit and was briefed by Army generals about the emerging challenges on the border sites and strategies being contemplated to overcome them on Saturday.

BSF DG overlooks border security

A detailed presentation on the issue of emerging challenges and reciprocative strategies was made by Inspector General (IG) BSF North Bengal Frontier, Ravi Gandhi to BSF DG Rakesh Asthana.

As per the official statement, the DG BSF also reviewed the Ops Preparedness and connected with troops stationed at the border. BSF DG Rakesh Asthana also inaugurated two new Border Out-Posts and a 120-men barrack at SHQ Jalpaiguri for the accommodation of soldiers during the tour.

Addressing a sainik sammelan during his interaction with bordermen and Mahila Praharis, the BSF DG directed them to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication. BSF DG Asthana appreciated the hard work being put in by border security troops in guarding the country.

Rakesh Asthana appointed as the Director-General of the BSF

In August 2020, ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Director-General of the Border Security Forces (BSF). The 1984 Gujarat cadre's IPS officer is currently working as DG, BCAS and has been also given the additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).