'BSF Troops Ready For Season Of Intrusion From Pakistan Side': DG Deswal Warns Terrorists

As terrorists try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir by taking advantage of the weather conditions, the Border Security Force (BSF) are actively guarding the borders and are neutralising terrorist at their launch pads. The Indian security forces are ready to deal with any attempt of intrusion, Border Security Force (BSF) DG SS Deswal told ANI.

Capable of thwarting any attempt of intrusion: Deswal

"Terrorists try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via riverine areas as they became accessible due to the melting of snow in summer. In most cases, terrorists are neutralised at launching pads across the border. We are capable of thwarting any attempt of intrusion," DG Deswal said.

The BSF DG also informed that he visited Jaisalmer last week along with top officers and visited 18 Border Out Posts (BOPs) spread in over 50 kilometres. They inspected the border and checked the preparedness of the Indian force. He also said that the jawans there had high morale to deal with any situation.

"I went to Jaisalmer recently where I met our jawans who are high on morale and are ready to deal with any situation. There I also inspected BOPs and checked preparedness at the borders. I have also instructed jawans to stay fit and healthy and maintain social distancing," Deswal said.

While speaking on the rise in Coronavirus cases in BSF, DG Deswal said he is in touch with the Jawans who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am speaking to jawans who have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them are asymptomatic and they claimed that they were feeling healthy when they were tested positive. Also, all six jawans who were with the central team (IMCT), Kolkata as escorts and tested positive have been discharged from the hospital. I have spoken to one of them, after a week's quarantine they will join the force again".

(With inputs from ANI)