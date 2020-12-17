BSF Eliminates 2 Intruders At Amritsar Border; Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition

Two intruders were eliminated by Border Security Force (BSF) during the early hours of Thursday at the Amritsar border in Punjab area. According to the BSF officials, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of 2 intruders from Pakistan. During the press briefing over the incident, a BSF official said that the investigation is currently underway and the investigating team would have updates very soon.

KILLING OF ARMED PAKISTANI INTRUDERS

Alert troops of BOP Rajatal, 71 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement ahead of fence within Indian territory. In the ensuing firing, BSF troops shot dead 02 armed Pak intruders.



BSF eliminates 2 intruders at Amritsar border

Following arms/amn recovered from their possession.

- 01 AK 56 rifle with 03 mag & 61 live rds

- 01 Magnum rifle (.223 bore semi automatic) with 01 mag & 29 live rds.

- 01 Pistol (Olampia, .30 bore, Mark Norinco) with 02 mag.

- 30/- Pak currency.

According to the officials, one AK 56 Rifle, two magazines with 61 live rounds, one magnum rifle, one magazine with 29 rounds, one pistol, two magazines, two PVC pipes, Pakistani 30 rupees and 5 kg of Heroin has been recovered from the possession of intruders.

Outlining the details of the incident, BSF Punjab wrote on Twitter, "Killing of armed Pakistani intruders: Alert troops of BOP Rajatal, 71 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement ahead of fence within Indian territory. In the ensuing firing, BSF troops shot dead 02 armed Pakistan intruders."

This incident comes after BSK in the last week noticed a drone movement at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which had gone back after the troops fired at it. Amid these developments at Amritsar border, BSF jawans are keeping a strict vigil, said BSF official during the press briefing.

