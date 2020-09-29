BSF Foils Attempt To Smuggle Arms & Ammunition Through Mizoram; Huge Cache Recovered

Reliable information was received by BSF about attempts being made by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and ammunition into the territory of India through Mizoram. The source who brought in this information was questioned in detail and it was found that the information seemed reliable. DIG BSF Aizwal Kuldeep Singh and SK Pillai, 2I/C along with a team of personnel from 90 Bn BSF based in Dist Mamit laid ambush on the route that was being taken by the anti-national elements. It was learnt that they were bringing in AK Series Rifles along with a lot of ammunition for some insurgent group.

In the late hours, it was seen that 02 vehicles were approaching from West Phaileng side who were stopped and the alert BSF Party immediately took control of the 02 vehicles and disarmed the 03 persons present. The name of the 03 persons were

Lalhuapzaupa, age 56 yrs r/o Aizwal,

Liansanga Age 46 Yrs r/o Aizwal,

Vanlalruata Age 25 yrs r/o Aizwal.

The 02 vehicles were checked thoroughly and it was found that both of the vehicles were having cavities in which the arms and ammunition were being carried. The total no of arms and ammunition that were recovered in process were as follows-

➢ Weapons Recovered

7.62 mm AK Series Rifles – 28 Nos

5.56 mm – 01 No

0.30 inch Carbine - 01

➢ Total Amn recovered - 7894

➢ Magazines recovered – 28 Nos

An amount of Rs. 39,020/- was also recovered from the individuals. Both the vehicles and the 03 persons detained are being handed over to Police Station Phaileng, Dist Mamit (Mizoram). The alert BSF troops were able to foil the designs of anti-national elements to supply arms and ammunition and create disturbance in Mizoram state. Speedy and effective action taken by DIG Aizwal and S. K. Pillai, 2IC of 90 Bn along with other personnel of BSF countered the nefarious activity and ensured the safety of Indo Bangladesh border.

