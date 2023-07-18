BSF Foils Cross Border Drug Smuggling Attempt, Recovers 2.3kg Heroin In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a cross-border drug smuggling bid in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector, in the intervening night of 17th and 18th July 2023. During a vigilant operation, BSF troops, deployed near the border fence, heard the sound of something being dropped by a drone ahead of the border fence.

Upon conducting a thorough morning search operation around 06.45 hrs, the Border Security Force personnel noticed a suspicious packet in the farming field near Village - Kalsian Khurd, District - Tarn Taran, located ahead of the border fencing. The troops immediately proceeded to conduct a detailed search, leading to the discovery of one packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin, with a gross weight of 2.350 kg, carefully wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

Following the successful recovery of the drug consignment, the BSF, in collaboration with the local police, has launched an in-depth investigation to ascertain any on-ground support provided to the Pakistani drug smugglers within Indian territory.