BSF Foils Pak Drone Infiltration Bid, 1 Drone Shot Down; Another Chased Away Across LoC

Border Security Force neutralised a drone infiltration attempt on November 28 along the border in Punjab's Amritsar and shot down a Pakistani drone, while chasing away one drone to go back across the border. Senior BSF officials rushed to the spot.

Notably, Punjab police on November 27 arrested a person for transporting weapons, heroin into India which was dropped using a drone. On Friday night (November 25) too, BSF shot down a drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

#BREAKING | Mega crackdown on terror in Punjab continues as BSF troops gun down another Pakistani drone in Amritsar. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/YcO4gklwr1 — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

BSF suspects drone carrying weapons, Narcotics

Women BSF personnel of 73 BN of BSF deployed on the International Border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory at around 11 pm on November 28 (Monday) in the area falling near Village - Chaharpur, District - Amritsar (Rural). As per the drill, they fired at two Pakistani drones trying to enter the Indian territory. They fired 50 rounds at the 2 Pakistani drones, one went back to Pakistan and the other drone was shot down.

According to BSF the drone which was shot down was loaded with a suspected consignment of weapons and narcotics. Senior Officials of the BSF rushed to the spot.

IMAGE: Republic World